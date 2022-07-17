A report on Football Italia claims Arsenal has reignited their interest in Arthur Melo as he looks set to be left behind at Juventus while others travel for pre-season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a flop for most of the months he has spent on the books of Juve.

However, the Bianconeri still allowed him to remain at the Allianz Stadium to prove his worth.

Last season, he played only a few games and scored no goal for the club. Max Allegri has now removed him from his plans and they could sell the former Barcelona man.

The report says Juve has transfer-listed him and it has acted as an encouragement to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta wants to work with the Brazilian and the Premier League club made a move for him in January.

They couldn’t find an agreement with Juve, which made the move collapse.

They are now prepared to try again, and they hope he will start the season on their books this time.

Juve FC Says

Arthur should not spend another campaign with us if he won’t get better.

Leaving him behind is a clear sign that he is not part of the plans and it will affect him if he stays.

In the preseason, the players bond both on and off the pitch, which usually translates to success on it.

If Arthur misses that and doesn’t find a new home, he will probably be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.