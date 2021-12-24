Premier League club remains keen on Juventus’ midfielder

Tottenham remains interested in a move for Weston McKennie according to a report.

The American is gradually becoming a key member of the Juventus first team under Max Allegri this season.

However, he could still leave as Juve looks to raise cash for other transfer targets.

Il Bianconero says Antonio Conte has placed him at the top of his list of targets.

The report says the former Inter Milan manager might lose some of his current players and he is looking to bring McKennie in to keep his squad competitive.

Juve has set an asking price for him, and they could do a deal if a suitor pays around 30-35 million euros.

Juve FC Says

McKennie was one of our key players last season, and his performance in that campaign showed he could be an important player for the club.

He has taken a long time to adapt to the demands of Allegri, but it is better late than never.

Hopefully, he would keep performing well for the club in this second half of the campaign.

Allegri might decide to keep him at the Allianz Stadium beyond next month, but a summer move to England is possible.

Nicolo Rovella would return to Turin in the summer and could serve as his replacement.