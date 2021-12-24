Weston McKennie
Transfer News

Premier League club remains keen on Juventus’ midfielder

December 24, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Tottenham remains interested in a move for Weston McKennie according to a report.

The American is gradually becoming a key member of the Juventus first team under Max Allegri this season.

However, he could still leave as Juve looks to raise cash for other transfer targets.

Il Bianconero says Antonio Conte has placed him at the top of his list of targets.

The report says the former Inter Milan manager might lose some of his current players and he is looking to bring McKennie in to keep his squad competitive.

Juve has set an asking price for him, and they could do a deal if a suitor pays around 30-35 million euros.

Juve FC Says

McKennie was one of our key players last season, and his performance in that campaign showed he could be an important player for the club.

He has taken a long time to adapt to the demands of Allegri, but it is better late than never.

Hopefully, he would keep performing well for the club in this second half of the campaign.

Allegri might decide to keep him at the Allianz Stadium beyond next month, but a summer move to England is possible.

Nicolo Rovella would return to Turin in the summer and could serve as his replacement.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fabio Capello

“Max seems a bit lazy to me” Capello discusses Allegri’s decision to return to Juventus

December 24, 2021
buffon

Buffon reveals competition he still wants to win after failed attempts with Juventus

December 24, 2021
Aleksander Ceferin

Aleksander Ceferin ends the year with a dig at Andrea Agnelli and other Super League protagonists

December 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.