Crystal Palace is reportedly interested in signing Matias Soule and has submitted an offer to Juventus for the attacker.

Currently on loan at Frosinone for the season, Soule has been performing well and attracting attention from several clubs monitoring his development.

Juventus is open to a sale, especially if it brings in a significant amount of money. The Bianconeri are actively working on selling him and other young talents to generate funds for established players.

According to reports from Football Italia, Crystal Palace has already submitted an offer for the Argentine forward. The Premier League club appreciates Soule’s profile and is looking to secure his signature before other potential suitors approach Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Soule is a very talented player who could be a real weapon for us in January, but the attacker may be a good cash cow.

We need to sign more experienced players, and selling him to Palace for a good fee in January will help us raise the cash to make such a purchase.

But we must make a good enough fee from the transaction or wait until the summer when there will be more offers.