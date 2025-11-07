One of Juventus’ most recent managers could soon be heading to the Premier League, as Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly consider both Igor Tudor and Thiago Motta for their vacant managerial position. The English club recently dismissed their head coach and are now seeking an experienced figure capable of rebuilding and strengthening the team ahead of the second half of the season.

The situation is of particular interest to Juventus because both former coaches are still financially connected to the club. Thiago Motta was dismissed less than a year into his three-year contract, which he had signed in the summer of 2024, while Igor Tudor was relieved of his duties only a little over a week ago, having spent just a few months in charge after signing his agreement during the same summer. Unless Juventus reached immediate severance settlements, both managers would still be entitled to compensation as part of their contractual terms.

Juventus’ Interest in Wolves’ Managerial Search

This financial link explains why Juventus are closely monitoring developments at Wolves. Should either Tudor or Motta secure the role, it could ease the financial burden on the Bianconeri, as their salaries would then be covered by the new employer. For Juventus, such an outcome would be advantageous, allowing them to focus resources elsewhere while maintaining a positive relationship with both former employees.

Wolves’ Shortlist and Imminent Decision

According to Calciomercato, both Tudor and Motta are on the shortlist of candidates Wolves plan to approach in the coming days. The Premier League side aims to appoint a new manager swiftly, ideally before their players return from the international break. This timeline suggests that a final decision could be reached as early as next week.

Both coaches bring different profiles to the table: Motta is known for his progressive, possession-based football, while Tudor favours a more pragmatic and disciplined tactical setup. Whichever direction Wolves choose, Juventus will be watching with interest, as the outcome could influence not only the future of their former managers but also the club’s ongoing financial commitments.