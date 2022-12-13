Following Jose Mourinho’s outburst in November, the writing has been on the wall for Rick Karsdorp who’s no longer welcome at Roma.

The Dutchman fell out with the Special One due to an alleged lack of effort during a cameo, prompting the latter to publicly invite the player to leave the club, albeit without naming him.

As it happens, Juventus are searching the market for a new right-back who can provide some cover Juan Cuadrado as the latter had to work extra shifts during the first part of the season.

So while the links between the Bianconeri and the 27-year-old were inevitable, there appears to be another suitor who’s hot on the heels of the Roman rebel.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, Fulham is currently the most interested club in Karsdorp’s services.

So while the Premier League side could soon come forward with a concrete offer, the source claims that the likes of Juventus, Inter and Torino are only lurking in the background asking for information.

The report adds that Roma aren’t willing to let the former Feyenoord man leave on loan. Instead, they’re exclusively open for a permanent transfer, either through a sale or a player exchange.

Karsdorp joined the Giallorossi back in 2017, and has a contract with the capital club which runs until 2025.