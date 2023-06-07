This summer, Juventus could be looking to strengthen their aging defense by adding a younger centre-back.

In recent months, Pau Torres has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role. The Spaniard is a youth product of Villarreal who rose through the club’s ranks to cement himself as a stalwart at the back.

But according to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could face competition from Aston Villa who are also interested in the services of the 26-year-old.

The Villains have booked a place in next season’s UEFA Conference League after finishing seventh in the English Premier League under the guidance of Unai Emery.

As the source explains, the Spanish manager would love to reunite with his old pupil in Birmingham. The duo lifted the Europa League during their time together at Villarreal in 2021.

The report adds that Torres has a release clause worth 50 million euros in his contract that runs until 2024. This season, Pau scored a single goal in 34 La Liga appearances.

Juve FC say

While the Spanish international would be an important addition to our backline, it won’t be easy to challenge a Premier League club from a financial standpoint.

Moreover, it would be ill-advised to splash a hefty amount on a player whose contract will expire a year later.