Premier League club wants £25m for Juventus target

Leicester City has set an asking price for Juventus’ target, Youri Tielemans and he will leave them this summer.

The coveted Belgian has a contract that runs out in 2023 and has stalled on signing an extension with the English club so far.

This has increased the likelihood of him leaving and he is also attracting the attention of top sides across Europe.

Juve has him on their wishlist and the Bianconeri might win the race for his signature if they have the money to back up their interest in his signature.

Knowing several clubs want to sign him, Tuttomercatoweb claims Leicester City now wants £25m for his signature.

They have just this summer to cash in on him and hope a club will show interest in his signature when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans would be a great addition to our squad and he could become an upgrade to the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo.

However, at £25m, he might be too expensive for us to sign considering that he is almost out of contract at the club.

It would be interesting to see if we can negotiate down that price and sign him in the summer.