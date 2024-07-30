For several months, it seemed Gleison Bremer would play in the Premier League this season, with Manchester United showing strong interest in the defender.

Bremer has been an important player for Juve since his move to the Allianz Stadium and is expected to remain a key part of the Bianconeri’s squad under Thiago Motta.

Motta needs new players to implement his system at Juve, but he will also rely on some of the existing squad members.

The new Juve manager considers Bremer an important part of his plans, but that has not stopped other clubs from showing interest in his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that the defender is now being tracked by an unnamed Premier League club.

The report suggests that this suitor is willing to pay 70 million euros to acquire the Brazilian, and Juve might be open to considering a deal for that amount.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a key player for us, and the defender will be important under Motta, so we should do our best to keep him in the group for at least one more season.

It will be interesting to see if he will remain the most reliable defender in the group when the new season starts.