Juventus remains interested in Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, but they are facing competition for his signature.

The Bianconeri are working tirelessly to improve their squad before next season begins, with many players on their shopping list.

Thiago Motta aims to sign some stars to complement the existing talent at the Allianz Stadium, ensuring his team is well-prepared for the new campaign.

Juve needs a new left-back after allowing Alex Sandro to leave, and Mandava is a potential addition.

The Mozambique international has been on Juventus’ radar for the last few months, and the Bianconeri are looking to bring him into their squad.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa is also considering a move for Mandava.

The Villans are confident that the left-back will add quality to their squad and are prepared to compete with Juve to secure his transfer from Spain to England.

Juve FC Says

Reinildo Mandava has a lot experience at 30, so he will be a fine addition to our squad, even if he does not play all the games.

We have several young players in the group and should look to add some experienced stars to it also, which makes him an ideal target.