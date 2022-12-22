Alexis Mac Allister is one of the sought-after players in Europe now after his stunning form for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder was a key player for the Argentine national team and played most of their matches in an impressive campaign for the South Americans.

Brighton is now fielding interest from several clubs, and one of the sides looking to add him to their squad is Juventus as the Bianconeri search for reinforcements.

A move for him should ideally happen in the January transfer window so that he can make an impact in the second half of the season, but that will be very unlikely.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Brighton knows many clubs want to add him to their squad, but they will not allow him to leave in January.

Any suitor looking to buy him must wait until the end of the season and be prepared to pay a lot of money.

