Premier League club willing to splash 80m euros on Juventus target

Manchester United could beat Juventus to the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer despite the Bianconeri’s long-term interest in the Lazio man.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Serie A since he joined the Rome club and his performances have reached a new level in this campaign.

For years, Lazio has refused the temptation to cash in on him. However, they are now prepared to sell the midfielder to the highest bidder.

Because of this, Juve could miss out on his signature. Tuttojuve claims United has placed him at the top of their shopping list and the Red Devils will pay as much as 80m euros to add him to their squad.

They see him as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Paul Pogba, and the Frenchman could now make a move to Juve instead.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is the midfielder we have been eyeing, but we would struggle to meet Lazio’s asking price.

If his move to United makes it easy for us to sign Pogba, then it would also be a win for us and we can add the World Cup winner to our squad instead.

But the club needs to make more cash available for transfers because we would need a lot of money to strengthen Max Allegri’s squad.