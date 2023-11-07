Juventus has expressed interest in Rayan Cherki from Lyon and has been monitoring the young French talent for several months.

While Lyon has faced struggles, Cherki continues to shine as one of the finest talents in their team and has performed admirably.

Juventus has been tracking him for some time and may consider adding him to their squad at the end of the current season.

However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, they are not the only club keeping an eye on him. The report suggests that Newcastle United and Manchester United are competing with Juventus in the Premier League.

Both clubs view him as an intriguing player who could enhance their teams in the future, and they plan to make a move when it becomes clear that he may be available for transfer.

Juve FC Says

We expect to be one of many clubs interested in a move for a player like Cherki at this stage of his career.

He is a prodigy who broke into the Lyon team in his teens, so clubs have been following his development for several months.

If he is good enough for our team, we will still miss out on adding him to our group if we do not offer better terms or act faster.