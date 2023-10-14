Georgiy Sudakov, who is considered one of the finest Ukrainian players in Europe, has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus. The midfielder currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian top flight and is highly regarded as one of the club’s best players.

Juventus is in the market for midfield reinforcements, particularly an attacking midfielder, as they face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to lengthy bans.

However, the Bianconeri face competition for Sudakov’s signature, particularly from several English Premier League teams. According to a report from Calciomercato, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Brighton have all expressed interest in the player and are closely monitoring his progress. Sudakov’s profile has clearly garnered significant attention in the transfer market.

Juve FC Says

Competing with Premier League clubs for any player is tricky because they have some of Europe’s richest clubs, and most footballers dream about playing in that competition.

We are a big club and one of the world’s largest, but money talks more than anything else and we might struggle to meet whatever the Premier League clubs will offer to him and his present employer.

However, if he wants to experience life in the Italian top flight, he could choose to join us instead.