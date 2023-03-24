Premier League clubs are eyeing Juventus teenager

After getting minutes to impress at Juventus, Samuel Iling-Junior has been one of the finest youngsters in Italian football this season.

The attacker was promoted to their first team at the start of this campaign and continues to deliver some top-level performances for them whenever he plays.

However, with Filip Kostic, Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa also playing on the wings, playing chances haven’t been plenty for the attacker.

This could make him want out of the Allianz Stadium at the start of next season and several clubs have an interest in his signature.

90mins reveals he is the subject of interest from Newcastle, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Iling-Junior is particularly attracting the English clubs because he is from the country and has been in fine form for its youth teams.

He was groomed at Chelsea and the Blues would be eager to be reunited with the talent they allowed to leave in 2020.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has impressed since he came on the scene in our first team, so it is hardly surprising that clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, as one of our finest Next Gen graduates, we should keep the Englishman.

He could be sent out on loan to get game time, but we must keep him in the squad.