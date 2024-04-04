Andrea Cambiaso would likely be among the nominees if Juventus were to select a Player of the Season winner, as he has been fantastic for the Bianconeri this term.

The defender joined Juventus last season but was immediately loaned out to Bologna to further his development, which he successfully achieved.

He has proven to be a versatile asset for Juventus this season, capable of excelling on both flanks as a wingback, whether on the right or left.

Several weeks ago, numerous reports suggested that Cambiaso was on Real Madrid’s radar, with Carlo Ancelotti expressing interest in working with him.

Although there were speculations about a potential move to Spain in the summer, those rumours quickly dissipated.

Other clubs are also monitoring the winger, and he could potentially become the next Italian player to showcase his talents in the Premier League.

A report on Calciomercato indicates that Aston Villa and Fulham have been closely following Cambiaso, with both clubs expressing interest in securing his signature.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been a fantastic member of our squad this season, and it is hardly a surprise that he now has several suitors.

The Azzurri star will want to remain in Turin, but if we get an offer that is too good to turn down, we have to take it.