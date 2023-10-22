Juventus has been monitoring the progress of Rayan Cherki for an extended period as the young talent continues to thrive at Lyon.

Cherki has drawn comparisons to Karim Benzema, who emerged from the same club’s youth system before making a move to Real Madrid.

Lyon’s historical practice of selling their top talents for the right price strongly suggests that Cherki will eventually depart the club.

While Juve has been tracking the 20-year-old for several months, they now find themselves in competition with Chelsea and Newcastle United for his signature.

Both Premier League clubs are keen on Cherki’s profile and are actively seeking to bolster their ranks with promising young talents.

Chelsea made several global signings in the last transfer window, while Newcastle United has consistently added young prospects to their squad in recent windows.

The entry of these English clubs into the race, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, presents a significant challenge for Juventus in their pursuit of Cherki.

Juve FC Says

Cherki is a fine talent and has been in the Lyon first team for the past four years, so he has experience even though he is just 20.

But he will not be guaranteed regular game time at the Allianz Stadium if he makes the move to Turin now.