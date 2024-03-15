Newcastle United and Tottenham are reportedly challenging Juventus for the impressive Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Juventus has consistently monitored Atalanta’s roster in their search for potential signings, recognising Gian Piero Gasperini’s side as a hub for nurturing talent.

Among Atalanta’s standout players, Teun Koopmeiners has drawn significant interest from Juventus, with indications suggesting he could join the Bianconeri next season if their plans to sign him proceed.

However, Koopmeiners is not the sole Atalanta player on Juventus’ radar. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is also eyeing Ederson, adding to their list of potential targets.

Despite Juventus’s interest, they face stiff competition from the Premier League, which could complicate their pursuit of Ederson.

While Juventus may have the financial capability to secure Ederson’s signature with a compelling offer, meeting Atalanta’s asking price of 35 million euros could prove challenging, particularly if they are also pursuing Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

Ederson has been in brilliant form for Atalanta and seems like a player who will do a good job for us.

But the competition from the Premier League clubs makes it difficult for us to win the race for his signature.