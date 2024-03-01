Matias Soule has garnered attention from several clubs as he continues to make a significant impact in Serie A while on loan at Frosinone from Juventus. The young talent’s contributions, including goals, have played a crucial role in Frosinone’s current situation in the league.

While Frosinone is keen on extending Soule’s stay, it appears the player is eyeing a return to Juventus in the summer with hopes of breaking into their first team. However, his future might extend beyond the Allianz Stadium, as a recent report on Calciomercato reveals interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to the report, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are among the clubs interested in Soule’s profile. Additionally, Southampton is expected to pursue his signature if they secure promotion to the Premier League. Soule’s promising performances have attracted attention, and a move to the Premier League could be on the horizon for the talented attacker.

Juve FC Says

Soule has done well this term, and we expect him to have a lot of suitors from all over Europe.

The attacker wants to get another chance to play for us, and we should consider that if we don’t get a good offer for his signature in the summer.

But if a good one arrives, we should sell and raise funds for more established players.