Matias Soule’s future could be in the Premier League as several clubs from the English top flight continue to monitor him.

Soule has been a standout player for Frosinone, where he is spending this season on loan, drawing the attention of numerous admirers.

Juventus sent him to the newly promoted club at the start of this season to ensure he could get more game time. The Bianconeri recognise his top talent and have been impressed with his performance at Frosinone so far.

However, they may be compelled to sell him at the end of this season if he continues to develop well. While Soule could potentially return and contribute to the Juventus team, the midfielder is attracting significant scouting interest. Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi has revealed that they receive many scouts from England when Soule plays.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I believe he will become a top player, but I don’t know if that will be at Juventus or elsewhere. There are many English clubs tracking him, every week they ask for accreditation as many Premier League clubs send scouts to watch him.”

Juve FC Says

We need to keep our top talents and Soule falls into that category, but the attacker can also be used as a cash cow to help us sign more established players.

Premier League clubs invest good money to sign players and we expect to make a fortune if we sell the attacker to one of them.