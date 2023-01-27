Premier League clubs hope to sign Vlahovic if Juventus does not make the top four

Dusan Vlahovic is on the radar of many European clubs and Juventus risks losing the striker at the end of this season.

Vlahovic is the Bianconeri main man in attack and they made a long-term investment when they added him to their squad.

The Serbian will be 23 tomorrow, which means he can still lead their attack for a decade.

However, the black and whites have just been docked 15 points and might not make the top four by the end of this season.

If that happens, they might be forced to sell some of their star men and a report on Football Italia reveals Premier League sides hope they can get Vlahovic.

Arsenal continues to have an interest in him, but the Gunners will struggle to win the race because other sides in their top-flight also want the Serbian.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the finest attackers, so it is not surprising that many clubs want to sign him.

If we do not make the Champions League, we might have to sell the former Fiorentina man to make up for the loss of money from UEFA.

However, we must be positive because the 15 points could be overturned and we will make the top four.