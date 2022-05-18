Juventus wants to sign Ajax’s Antony after his impressive season, which ended with winning the Dutch top flight title.

The Brazilian has caught the attention of many European clubs, which means Juve has some serious competition in their bid to land him.

Tuttojuve is now claiming that they are struggling behind the clubs that want the 22-year-old from England.

The report says Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in his signature this summer.

These clubs are prepared to make him important offers, which Juventus might struggle to match.

Juve FC Says

Antony would be an exciting signing, and he would bring some positivity to the Allianz Stadium after the loss of Paulo Dybala.

However, the Premier League has become very attractive to Brazilian players and the clubs in that competition can offer him more money than Juve.

The only time we can stand a chance of beating the competition to his signature is if he insists on playing at a Champions League club.

That will narrow our competition down to Liverpool, but they are arguably the best club in Europe now, and it is hard to see them losing to Juve if both teams go head to head for the winger.