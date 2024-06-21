Juventus has Jonathan David on its list of targets, and the Canadian has been a long-time interest for the club. The Lille striker is out of contract next summer, and the Ligue 1 club wants to sell him now.

Juve has several areas to strengthen, and their attack is one of them. Thiago Motta is looking to ensure his team is in great shape when the season begins. Juventus is interested in approaching the Canadian and is aware of his contract situation, but they have not yet stepped up their interest, and he has other suitors.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the striker is also being followed by Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Tottenham, so these teams could beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

Juve FC Says

David has been on our radar for several seasons, and he has consistently been one of the leading scorers in France in the last few campaigns.

However, we have Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean, and Arkadiusz Milik as options for that role, and we must offload some of them before we can add him to our squad.

This means we risk missing out on his signature because before any of these players leave, another club could have signed David.