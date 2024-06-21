Juventus has Jonathan David on its list of targets, and the Canadian has been a long-time interest for the club. The Lille striker is out of contract next summer, and the Ligue 1 club wants to sell him now.
Juve FC Says
David has been on our radar for several seasons, and he has consistently been one of the leading scorers in France in the last few campaigns.
However, we have Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean, and Arkadiusz Milik as options for that role, and we must offload some of them before we can add him to our squad.
This means we risk missing out on his signature because before any of these players leave, another club could have signed David.
