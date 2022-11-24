Juventus could lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season as he runs down his contract at the club.

The Bianconeri remains keen to keep him as he hits top form in the final year of his current deal with them.

They had wanted to offload him in the last transfer window and accepted an offer from Manchester United.

However, the midfielder could not agree on personal terms with the English club and stayed in Turin.

Juve is now hopeful he will extend his stay, but they are unlikely to meet his wage demands if it is too big.

This has encouraged other European clubs to consider a move for him and a report on Football Italia says Premier League clubs are monitoring him.

The report states Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all watching him at the FIFA World Cup and could make a move for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

When you allow a top player like Rabiot to enter the last season of his deal, you risk losing him for nothing, which is the situation Juve finds itself in now.

If he has a great campaign at the WC, he will ask for more money to stay, which means another suitor could take him from us.