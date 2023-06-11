Premier League clubs will watch Juventus star during Nations League matches

Federico Chiesa is expected to play a crucial role for the Italian national team during the upcoming international break, as Roberto Mancini’s squad strives to claim victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Chiesa had a challenging season with Juventus, as he had to recover from a long-term injury and has yet to reach his full potential. Nonetheless, he emerged as a hero for Italy during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign in England and remains a vital player for the Azzurri. Fans will rely on him to lead the team to success in the Nations League.

While supporters across the country will be hoping for his strong performances to contribute to Italy’s triumph, clubs throughout Europe will also utilise these matches as an opportunity to gather additional scouting information on Chiesa.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, several Premier League clubs have set their sights on the talented attacker and are eager to gather more insights about his abilities. They will likely have the opportunity to do so when Chiesa represents the national team in the upcoming international window.

Juve FC Says

We are delighted that Chiesa is getting more games because he is not yet fully fit and this will help him to stay in shape ahead of the new season.

The next campaign is important for us; if he stays fit, we hope he leads us to a title.