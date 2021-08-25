Premier League clubs working to sign Juventus target

Juventus transfer target, Saul Niguez will move to the Premier League in this transfer window.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Juventus before now and he is one of the most recognisable midfielders in Europe.

He won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season, but his future has been the subject of much speculation in this transfer window.

It seems the Spanish side is prepared for life without him and that should hand Juventus the chance to sign their man.

However, a move to Italy will be difficult, with Calciomercato claiming he is closer to moving to the Premier League instead.

The report says that the Spaniard has interest from Chelsea, who have already asked Atletico to loan him to them with a right to buy included.

Manchester United has also joined the race as the Red Devils look to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.

They want Saul and Eduardo Camavinga and could beat Juve to signing the Spain international.

Their midfield is one position Juve has been keen to strengthen in this transfer window and Saul would represent a significant upgrade to most of their current options.