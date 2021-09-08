Premier League competition emerges for Juventus target

Chelsea has emerged as competition to Juventus for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman has developed into one of his country’s finest players recently and they handed him two caps in the latest round of international matches.

Juventus has been monitoring him for some time now and as they continue to sign young players, he looks almost certain to join them in the near future.

It is a transfer that will make a lot of sense, but they are not the only top club watching him.

The Athletic says Chelsea has also been following his career progression and the Blues considered signing him in the last transfer window.

However, they decided he wasn’t ready for their regular first-team squad and they allowed him to spend this campaign at his present club, AS Monaco.

The report claims that the Blues will return for him at the end of this season and that will be a blow to Juventus.

The European champions have a way of signing top young players even if they won’t play for the club.

They could send him on loan, but judging by Juve’s recent negotiations, Chelsea could easily beat them to his signature by offering more money upfront.