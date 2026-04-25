John Stones is set to become a free agent at the end of this season after Manchester City reportedly decided not to extend his contract. The defender is understood to want to continue playing at the highest possible level despite uncertainty over his immediate future.

In recent seasons, injuries have affected his availability, yet that does not diminish what he has achieved over a long period in the Premier League. Stones has remained recognised as one of the division’s standout defenders when fully fit and available for selection.

Juventus Could Consider Move

The Englishman is expected to leave Manchester City following a trophy-laden spell, bringing significant experience and pedigree to the market. A player of his quality could improve Juventus if he were added to their defensive options for next season.

Luciano Spalletti is likely to seek the correct balance between experience and talent, and Stones may appeal as someone capable of offering both qualities. When fit, he has continued to show the level that made him such an important figure during his time in England.

According to Calciomercato, Stones wants his next club to remain among Europe’s leading sides and is pushing to join Juventus for the 2026/2027 season. The report states that he has offered himself to the Old Lady ahead of the summer window.

It is further claimed that his entourage has already been in contact with Juventus and has even visited the club to discuss the possibility of a move once his current deal expires. That suggests there is already some groundwork being laid.

Benefits and Risks for Juve

From Juventus’ perspective, signing a player of Stones’ calibre on a free transfer could appear to be a sensible opportunity. Securing proven quality without a transfer fee would naturally be attractive, particularly for a club seeking to strengthen wisely.

However, the wider picture must also be considered before any agreement is reached. His recent injury record means Juventus would need to assess carefully whether he can remain consistently available across a demanding campaign.

If they are satisfied with the physical risks involved, the move could still prove valuable. Stones offers experience, composure, and a winning mentality, qualities that can be difficult to find on the free agent market.