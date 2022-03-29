Premier League duo enter the fray for young Italian wingback wanted at Juventus

Since the start of the season, Andrea Cambiaso has proven to be one of the few bright lights at Genoa.

The Ligurians have been laying in the relegation zone from the get-go, and remain in deep trouble despite the noticeable improvement under their third manager of the campaign, Aleksander Blessin.

But even if the Rossoblu find themselves in Serie B next season, Cambiaso will definitely receive an escape route.

The Italian wingback has caught the attention of several top Serie A teams this season. From Juventus to Inter, and even Milan and Napoli.

But according to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old now has overseas suitors, as Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are keeping tabs on the situation.

With manager Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici at the helm, it’s not surprising to see the Spurs linked with several Serie A players.

As for the Toffees, they will be hoping to bolster their squad by introducing fresh blood following a massively disappointing campaign.

This season, Cambiaso has scored a lone league goal and has four assists to his name.

Juve FC say

As we all know by now, the Bianconeri are looking to replace Alex Sandro with a younger left-back next season. But whether Cambiaso would be the right profile or not remains debatable.

Max Allegri already has an up-and-coming left-back in Luca Pellegrini, so perhaps it would be wiser to pair him with a more experienced player rather than adding another youngster to the fold.