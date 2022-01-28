Premier League duo eyeing late move for Juventus forward

Both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be eyeing a deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Juventus this month, as reported by COPE.

With Dusan Vlahovic’s impending deal in Turin, Morata’s place in the first-team is now under pressure, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and the new signing set to bring strong competition for the role.

Morata isn’t exactly ours to sell however, but we do hold an option to buy which was included in his current terms, and we could trigger that if an offer was received in excess of that amount.

This could well mean a reunion for Morata and Antonio Conte in north London, after the pair worked together at Chelsea previously.

Morata is known for his clinical eye for goal, while one weakness of his appears to be avoiding the offside trap, something he has become known for falling victim of, especially since the arrival of VAR.

I struggle to believe that there will be much opportunity for Morata once Vlahovic arrives, knowing that our new signing will be expected to demand a regular role up top, and representing a similar playing style.

Newcastle will most likely be our best bet to make a profit from the Spain international, although it could be that we could come to an agreement with Atletico to end his loan spell, assuming that it works in favour of both clubs.

