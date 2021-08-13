Premier League duo heading the queue in race for Juve linked midfielder’s signature

Premier League sides Tottenham and Leeds are now believed to be closing in on the signature of Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer, despite links to Juventus.

The Old Lady are believed to be keen on adding to their midfield, with both Miralem Pjanic and Manuel Locatelli believed to be their favoured options this summer, although we appear to be struggling to get either over the line at present.

That could well lead to us having to consider other options, with one of the most exciting of those options being the Dane.

The 21 year-old was one of the standout stars of Euro 2020, not that Serie A fans would have been unaware of his talents prior to his exploits this summer, but with us seemingly working on the above pairing, we appear to be falling behind in the race for Damsgaard, who could well end up in England for the coming season.

La Repubblica(via TuttoJuve) claims that it is recent CL finalists Tottenham who are at the front of the queue for his signing, while the Premier League’s surprise package Leeds are keen to beat the Whites to the attacking midfielder’s capture.

The English division appears to be in the strongest position financially following the Coronavirus pandemic, so it is no shock to hear that a top player like Damsgaard could well be on his way to the PL.

Should Juventus have tried their hand at bringing Damsgaard to Turin, or do we have better options already battling for similar roles?

Patrick