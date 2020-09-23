Premier League duo join the race to sign Juventus defender

CalcioMercato reports that West Ham and Newcastle United have submitted bids for Juventus defender, Daniele Rugani.

The Italian might end his association with Juventus this summer following years of speculation over a move.

Almost every summer, his future is up in the air as he continues to struggle to fight off competition from other new imports to the Old Ladies’ squad.

Several teams have been linked with a move for the defender in this transfer window including Barcelona, but the report only names the English duo as teams that have submitted offers for him and the offers are being considered.

West Ham is desperate to bolster their defence in this transfer window and they have failed to land their top transfer targets so far.

They have seen offers for James Tarkowski rejected and they have now turned their attention to the Italian market (TheBootRoom).

Newcastle has also struggled to sign a new centre-back. After Arsenal decided that they will not allow Rob Holding to join them on loan again, they have been forced to look elsewhere for a new defender (Sky Sports).

The report didn’t state how much both teams have offered, neither did it clarify if the offers were loan deals or permanent offers for the Italian international.