Last summer, Juventus managed to offload two of their midfielders on deadline day. Both transfers came out of the blue.

In the morning, Arthur Melo took the flight to Liverpool, while Denis Zakaria headed to West London to sign for Chelsea just hours before the market’s closure.

The Bianconeri adopted almost the same formula for the two transfers – an initial loan with an option to buy.

But as things stand at the moment, neither player is likely to stay in the Premier League by the end of the season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Chelsea will send Zakaria back to Turin at the end of the season, and the same goes for Liverpool and Arthur.

Unfortunately for the Swiss, he joined the Blues based on the request of Thomas Tuchel who was sacked shortly afterwards. His replacement, Graham Potter, doesn’t seem to hold the player in the same high esteem.

Zakaria is yet to feature in the Premier League. He made one Champions League appearance, scoring a goal against Dinamo Zagreb.

For his part, Arthur isn’t faring much part. The Brazilian struggled for playing time at first before picking up an injury that will keep him on the sidelines until January.

For Juventus, these two expected returns would cause additional headaches for the management.