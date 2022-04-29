Premier League giant wants to sign Juventus star

Manchester United has become the latest club to show interest in Paulo Dybala as he nears the end of his spell at Juventus.

The attacker would leave the Bianconeri in the summer after the club decided against offering him a contract extension.

The former Palermo man remains one of the world’s most talented players and there is no doubt he would find a new home.

Inter Milan has been favourites to sign him for some time, but the Nerazzurri are now facing serious competition.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims Manchester United is showing interest in his signature.

They previously weren’t thinking about adding him to their squad. However, their incoming manager, Erik Ten Hag, likes the Argentinian and has asked the English giants to pursue an interest in his signature.

They will now look to offer him a better deal than Inter and that could see La Joya play in the Premier League next season.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important player for us over the years and it is still a surprise that we have not kept him.

However, the club’s decision is justified considering the injuries he has had this season and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.