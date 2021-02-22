Premier League giants battling Juventus for Sassuolo man

Tuttosport via Football Italia is reporting that Manchester City has entered the race for Sassuolo man, Manuel Locatelli.

The Italy international has been a target of Juventus as he continues to shine for the Black and Green.

Juve has a strong midfield, but Andrea Pirlo has been admiring the Milan academy product for some time now.

He has become the fulcrum of the current Sassuolo side that is one of the most exciting teams to watch in Italy.

Juve has plans to make their move for him in the summer with the report claiming that they will sign him on loan with an obligation to buy as they did with Federico Chiesa.

City is one team that seems to have all the money in the world and that could see them win this race, especially if they offer all the money upfront.

Sassuolo will listen to offers for his signature when the season ends and they want 40m euros.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot haven’t been impressing when given the chance to play this season.

Juve might sign a younger midfielder like Locatelli to take their place with some of them being sold off unless they perform better.