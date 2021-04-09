Premier League giants join Juventus in race to sign wonderkid

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are claimed to have joined Juventus in the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21 year-old moved to Italy following his 18th birthday in 2018, with La Viola arranging his transfer before that date in a pre-agreement.

Vlahovic was used sparingly in his first seasons with the club, but has stamped his authority this term in the first-team and is attracting potential suitors to his signature.

The Serbian striker has 19 Serie A goals, 13 of which came this term, and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

Having only turned 21 years-old in January, it is no shock to hear that the big clubs are taking interest, and both Manchester United and Liverpool are now believed to have joined the Old Lady in eyeing moves this summer according to TuttoJuve.

The Old Lady currently have question marks over their first-team options with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata (who is only on loan currently) and Paulo Dybala, and it remains to be seen which direction the club will move in at the end of the season.

Juventus will no doubt be unhappy with their season having faltered in their bid to defend their Serie A title, as well as failing to reach the last eight of the Champions League, and there could well be a number of players in and out in the coming months.

Would Vlahovic be a clever signing for now and the future?

Patrick