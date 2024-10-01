Max Allegri could make a return to management in the coming weeks, as reports link him with a potential move to the Manchester United bench.

Allegri has never coached outside of Italy, and he famously turned down the opportunity to manage Real Madrid in favour of returning to Juventus in 2021.

His second spell at Juve, however, was far from successful, and he may now regret not taking the chance to coach in Madrid.

The Italian coach was dismissed by the Bianconeri toward the end of last season and remains unattached, though that may change soon.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri is on Manchester United’s shortlist as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Despite receiving backing with a new contract this summer, Ten Hag’s side has struggled to shake off the poor form that troubled them last season, putting the Dutchman at risk of being sacked.

Should Ten Hag be dismissed, Allegri is one of the leading candidates to replace him. Although his second stint at Juventus was disappointing, his first tenure was highly successful, suggesting he could still make a positive impact at Manchester United.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell at the Allianz Stadium will not be remembered fondly, but he did well when he first became our manager and can revive his career outside of Italy.