Andrea Cambiaso continues to draw serious interest from top European clubs, with Manchester City reportedly maintaining their pursuit of the Juventus full-back. The Premier League champions had shown interest as early as the January transfer window and are expected to return in the summer with a firm offer.

Cambiaso has quietly established himself as one of Juventus’ most reliable and versatile performers. Despite the managerial changes in Turin—working under three different coaches since joining the club—his form has remained steady. He has proven himself capable of playing on either flank, offering both defensive solidity and attacking support, a profile that naturally appeals to Pep Guardiola’s system at City.

Juventus are aware of Cambiaso’s importance, but according to Tuttojuve, the club is open to a potential sale. With plans in motion to reshape the squad in the summer, the Bianconeri may need to offload a key player to fund new arrivals—and Cambiaso’s market value makes him a strong candidate.

Interestingly, City have also added Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie to their list of full-back targets, yet the report suggests Cambiaso remains their preferred choice. The Italian’s tactical intelligence, technical ability, and adaptability make him a strong fit for Guardiola’s fluid style of play. He would be seen as a long-term investment, capable of contributing immediately while also offering room for further growth.

Cambiaso

From a Juventus perspective, the idea of letting Cambiaso go might be difficult for fans to accept. He has become a fan favourite thanks to his consistency and work rate, and losing him could create a noticeable gap in the squad. However, every club faces tough financial decisions, and a significant offer from City—possibly in the range of €40–50 million—could prove too tempting to turn down.

Ideally, Juve would retain Cambiaso and continue building around reliable young talents like him. But in the modern game, no player is untouchable. If the funds generated from his sale can accelerate the club’s rebuild, then a difficult call may need to be made.