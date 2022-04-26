Premier League giants still dream of singing De Ligt

At the end of the season, Giorgio Chiellini could decide to leave Juventus earlier than expected after seeing his national team crush out of the World Cup qualifiers.

Therefore, Matthijs de Ligt should be the man who takes the torch from the legendary Italian. The former Ajax captain has already cemented himself as the main pillar at the back for the Bianconeri since the start of the campaign, and his role would only increase following the veteran’s potential departure.

However, the Old Lady’s supporters are still concerned by the Dutchman’s future at the club. The center back is a client of super-agent Mino Raiola who is notorious for masterminding big money transfers in favor of hefty commissions.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Chelsea could decided to go all-in on de Ligt in the next summer transfer market.

The Blues will likely lose the services of several defenders who are running on expiring contracts (Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta).

Therefore, the West Londoners will have to revamp their backline, and have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as the right profile to lead their defense.

The source adds that de Ligt has release clause worth 120 million euros inserted in his contract. Nonetheless, Chelsea could attempt to find an agreement with Juventus for a lower fee.

The Netherlands international made the switch from Amsterdam to Turin in 2019, and has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024.