Premier League giants want to reunite former Juventus duo

Fabio Paratici could end up with a new club sooner than we all expected as a new report claims that he is being lined up for a role at Tottenham.

The administrator has just left his role as the Sporting Director of Juventus, a role he occupied for the better part of the last decade.

He helped the Bianconeri to enjoy dominance of the Italian game and to sign some of the best players around Europe.

His last summer was not the best with failed bids for the likes of Luis Suarez combining badly with poor performances from some of his recruits in the just-concluded campaign.

Juventus also underperformed on the pitch and had to wait until the last day of the season to secure a top-four spot.

Paratici has now been replaced by the Bianconeri, but he might return to football soon.

Multiple Italian sources via Football Italia report that Tottenham is in talks with Antonio Conte to become their latest manager.

The report says the former Inter Milan manager isn’t the only person negotiating with Spurs.

It says they are also considering Paratici for an administrative role as they look to make good use of his expertise to become a top English team again.

He won’t be the first Italian to hold an admin role at Spurs as Franco Baldini was a director there between 2013 and 2015.