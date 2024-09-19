Karim Adeyemi was one of the wingers Juventus targeted during the last transfer window, and they even held talks with him about a potential move to Turin.

Juve appeared to have reached an agreement on personal terms, but the deal stalled as Borussia Dortmund refused to sell unless for a substantial fee.

Since then, Juventus has shifted focus to other players and strengthened its squad with new wingers, though it remains interested in Adeyemi.

The German winger is regarded as one of the best in Europe in his position and might be open to a move to Juve next summer.

However, more clubs are now showing interest in him, and Juventus faces competition from the Premier League.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United and Newcastle are also considering bids for Adeyemi. Both clubs could move in the January transfer window to gain an advantage over the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Adeyemi is a fine winger who will add more pace to our attack, but it will be hard for us to sign him ahead of Premier League clubs.

They have more money to spend, and their interest could see Borussia Dortmund ask for more money.