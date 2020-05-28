Premier League interest in Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain continues to be linked with a move away from Turin this summer and has caught the attention of at least two Premier League clubs.

The Argentine striker has been in his homeland since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic to care for his sick mother, and only recently returned to Turin to resume training.

Corriere Dello Sport report that it’s unlikely Higuain remains at Juventus beyond the summer and suggest that both Newcastle and Wolves are interested in the forward.

The Bianconeri are keen to move Pipita on, given his hefty salary, a figure that may not prove an issue for either Newcastle or Wolves.

Despite the interest, the paper suggests that Higuain’s first choice would be to return to Argentina, where Juve could agree a deal with River Plate, his first choice.

While the Argentine side may not be able to pay a large transfer fee, Corriere report that they could agree a player exchange, offering Juve youth prospects Jorge Car­ras­cal, (tre­quartista) and Ju­lian Al­varez (striker).