Premier League interest is frustrating Juventus bid to sign World Cup winner

Juventus is interested in Alexis Mac Allister, but signing the World Cup winner is very tricky.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad at the end of this season after his fine showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

He was one of Argentina’s key players as they worked their way to the winners’ medal.

Since then, several clubs have shown an interest in his signature and it is a surprise he did not leave Brighton in January.

However, the Premier League club will struggle to keep him in their team beyond this season.

Juve is rebuilding their squad and remains strongly interested in a move for him.

But Tuttojuve reveals clubs from England are also in the running and this will likely ruin Juve’s plans.

The midfielder might prefer to stay in the Premier League, where he has enjoyed life and the top sides there will likely offer more money than he will get at Juve.

Juve FC Says

Mac Allister is a top player, but we will struggle to add him to our group when this term ends.

Brighton is notorious for demanding a huge fee whenever any of their players leave.

We currently have some financial problems that must be sorted before we even consider making new signings.