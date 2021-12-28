Premier League manager admits Juventus target has asked to leave

Manchester United’s manager, Ralf Rangnick, has admitted that Anthony Martial wants to leave the club amidst interest from Juventus.

The Frenchman is no longer a guaranteed starter at the English club following Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho’s arrival.

United has one of the biggest squads in Europe, and it is packed with quality players.

Most of them don’t get the chance to play regularly and Juve wants to sign Martial to solve their goal-scoring problems.

The former AS Monaco man is unhappy at United and has spoken to the manager about why he needs to leave the club.

In a recent interview, the German told reporters via Football Italia:

“Yes, we spoke yesterday at length and he explained to me that he has been with Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels that it might be the right time now for a change, to go somewhere else,” the German coach said at a press conference on Sunday, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I know this is in a way understandable and I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club.”

Juve FC Says

Martial doesn’t have the goals Juve needs at the moment, but the Frenchman could do a job in Turin.

Apart from scoring, his attacking movements could cause problems for opposing defences and create chances for other players.

Juve has several attackers in their squad now, but the Frenchman is probably more seasoned than the likes of Kaio Jorge and Moise Kean.