Premier League manager asks his club to sign Juventus’ target

Manchester City and Juventus and the leading clubs in the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to Todofichajes.

The Fiorentina striker is one of the leading scorers in Europe this year and he is the top attacker in Italy right now.

At 21, he is just getting started, and the sky is the limit for him.

Juventus has been adding young and impressive players to their squad recently, and he fits that description.

However, Manchester City also needs a striker, and the report says they are moving for him because Gabriel Jesus hasn’t been convincing enough.

The Premier League champions wanted to sign Harry Kane last summer, but the deal never happened and he has been in poor form this season.

They might not return for the England captain and Pep Guardiola has asked them to sign Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

The transfer of Vlahovic would be arguably the biggest Juventus has pulled off if they sign him.

His current form and age mean all the top European clubs believe he is the man to solve their goal-scoring problems in the next few years.

Juve would benefit if he makes the move to Turin, but they would struggle to compete with mega-rich City for his signature.

The only way Juve can have an advantage is if he decides his next club has to be in Serie A.