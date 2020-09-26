Premier League marksman ‘open’ to move amidst Juventus interest

Raul Jimenez has refused to rule out a move away from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Goal naming Juventus and Manchester United amongst those interested in his signature.

The 29 year-old striker has been amazing since leaving Benfica to join Wolves, and his tally of 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season has skyrocketed his value, and his reputation, with 10 of those goals having come against European opposition in the Europa League.

Jimenez was celebrating the day of Mexico gaining its independence at Mexico’s London embassy, and was asked about his future by reporters. He replied (via TalkSPORT): “I have three more seasons left [on my contract].

“If I stay here at Wolves, I’d be very happy. We know that anything can happen and there could be a change. I’m open to everything.

“I already had the luck to play some games [in the Champions League]. It’s something incredible and it’s in my plans to play again, but first I have to do what I have to do with Wolves.”

In my opinion, Jimenez appears to be one of the most complete strikers around, scoring with all parts of his body, and showing his strength in all areas in a Wolves team that certainly knows how to utilise his abilities.

The question marks over him come from his past however, with both Atletico Madrid and Benfica having lacked trust in granting him much playing time, and his return for those clubs would be a slight concern.

If Juventus could sign Jimenez and get anything close to the output that he is able to provide at Wolves, he would be an amazing signing, but following the arrival of Morata, and with Paolo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo also playing centrally, it might be difficult to fit them all in this season.

Would Jimenez be a good fit at Juve? Or more importantly, would we need him this season?

Patrick