Premier League midfielder hands Juventus a transfer boost

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman now seems prepared to leave Chelsea at the end of this season.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and the Blues have been desperate to get him on a new deal, but they have not made progress regarding that.

The Frenchman seems to be looking to leave Stamford Bridge, and a new report says that will be the case for the injury-prone World Cup winner.

It says Kante is now set to leave Chelsea and will listen to offers from other European clubs from the end of this year.

The Frenchman is one player most clubs will be delighted to have in their squad and Calciomercato reveals Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri need new men in their midfield and believe Kante has the experience to help them get back to the top of Italian football.

Juve FC Says

Kante is a terrific footballer and has proven over the years that he has what it takes to deliver quality performances for his club and country.

However, the Premier League winner has been injury-prone in the last few seasons, which should automatically make Juve no longer interested in a move for him.

We have had too many injury-prone players on our books and must learn from the mistakes of the past to make progress.