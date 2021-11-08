Premier League midfielder prioritses a move to Juventus

Juventus could be reunited with Paul Pogba in the next summer transfer window if the Frenchman has his way.

This is because he has given the Bianconeri consent to sign him as a free agent at the end of this season, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Pogba is currently struggling for form in his last season at Manchester United.

The Red Devils want to keep him and other European clubs would love to sign him on a free in the summer as well.

But he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Juventus between 2012 and 2016 and might want some of that again.

Juve has missed him since he departed from the club, and there is a feeling that he was never properly replaced.

The current options at the club like Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have been poor.

Pogba understands the terrain and had a very fine relationship with the Juve fans. His return could make the Bianconeri serious title challengers for next season.

This development is great, however, Juve has struggled financially recently and free agents join the clubs that offer them the most money.

It remains unclear if Juve can make him an offer that betters that of his other suitors.