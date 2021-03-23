Premier League moves touted for five Juventus stars

Juventus’s season is fart from finished yet with 11 Serie A matches and the Coppa Italia final still to play, but talk is already beginning to focus on the summer transfer window.

There is much talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo’s futures, as well as many others, but today’s report in TuttoSport claims that five of our players could be headed for England.

Aaron Ramsey appears to be the main player who is expected to be given his marching rights, with his on-and-off injury issues and inconsistent displays highlighting his unimportance to our side.

Matthijs De Ligt, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur, Weston McKennie and Danilo are named as the only players who definitely will not be available come the summer, while Leo Bonucci could well join that list.

This leaves a number of players who could depart, and Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa are tipped to move to the Premier League.

Manchester City are claimed to be of interest in the French midfielder, who has shown glimpses of his talents this season as he earned special praise from Pirlo early in the campaign.

The Brazilian winger is currently on-loan with former side Bayern Munich, but he has been used sparingly throughout and hasn’t in fact completed the full 90 minutes of a single Bundesliga match this term, although his latest injury setback will not have helped proceedings.

It will be interesting to see if we can attract buyers for these players from England, where certain clubs are known for spending, and this could well bolster our transfer funds ahead of our own summer of signings.

Patrick