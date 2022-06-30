This summer, Juventus director Federico Cherubini is overseeing a significant squad overhaul.

One of the departments that will surely witness a change in personnel is the left-back role.

While Alex Sandro has been a stalwart at the back since his arrival to Turin in 2015, his performances have been on the decline in recent years.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri will struggle to offload the Brazilian due his hefty wages, so he’ll likely to linger at the Allianz Stadium until his contract expires next summer.

Therefore, Luca Pellegrini could turn out to be the sacrificial lamb that allows the management to make way for a new arrival.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Fulham are leading the race sign to Pellegrini from Juventus.

The West Londoners are looking to bolster the squad after earning a promotion to the Premier League.

The source believes that new Serie A boys Monza have enquired about the 23-year-old’s services, but were ultimately priced out of the race.

The report adds that Pellegrini’s value in the Old Lady’s balance sheet is around 10 million euros, so Cherubini will ask for a few extra millions to sanction his sale.

Pellegrini first signed for Juventus in 2019 in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola joining Roma.

He spent two campaigns on loan between Cagliari and Genoa before joining Max Allegri’s ranks last summer.