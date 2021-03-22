Premier League outfit casting their eye over Juventus teenager

Crystal Palace has become the latest team to show interest in Juventus centre back, Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian got some minutes of first-team football with the Bianconeri this season as the club attempted to show him that they have him in their future plans.

However, he still hasn’t signed a new deal and his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for Juve’s youth teams since he has been at the club and they think he has a long-term future with them.

He, however, knows that his chances of playing regularly are very slim considering the quality of centre backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Sun says Palace is looking to take advantage of his contract standoff with the Bianconeri to land him.

The Eagles have become reputed for developing youngsters in recent seasons and the report claims that they hope to convince him to make the move to London.

They are not the only team linked with a move for him, as Tottenham and RB Leipzig have been mentioned as teams who wanted to sign him in the past.